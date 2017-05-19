Ballet Lubbock continues to shine
Consider that Julia Kern, a Monterey High School senior who turns 18 on May 27, will this fall join a two-year, year-round, professional training division within the Alonzo King Lines Ballet in San Francisco. The program is designed for young professional and pre-professional dancers between the ages of 17 and 24. Working with a world-class faculty that includes company dancers,as well as master teachers, the program's goal is to help students reach their full artistic potentials, while pursuing professional careers.
