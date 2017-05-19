Ballet Lubbock continues to shine

Consider that Julia Kern, a Monterey High School senior who turns 18 on May 27, will this fall join a two-year, year-round, professional training division within the Alonzo King Lines Ballet in San Francisco. The program is designed for young professional and pre-professional dancers between the ages of 17 and 24. Working with a world-class faculty that includes company dancers,as well as master teachers, the program's goal is to help students reach their full artistic potentials, while pursuing professional careers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.