Ballet Lubbock continues to shine

8 hrs ago

Consider that Julia Kern, a Monterey High School senior who turns 18 on May 27, will this fall join a two-year, year-round, professional training division within the Alonzo King Lines Ballet in San Francisco. The program is designed for young professional and pre-professional dancers between the ages of 17 and 24. Working with a world-class faculty that includes company dancers,as well as master teachers, the program's goal is to help students reach their full artistic potentials, while pursuing professional careers.

