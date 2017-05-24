Arrington, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce push back on President's proposed budget

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce both pushed back against the President's proposed cuts to agriculture programs outlined in his Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Proposal. "These cuts would be detrimental to the thousands of family farmers in the Lubbock area," said Eddie McBride, Chamber President/CEO.

