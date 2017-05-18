All Saints Headmaster Dr. Mike Bennett to retire after 52 years in education
After 52 years in public and private education, All Saints Episcopal School Headmaster Dr. Mike Bennett will retire at the end of the May. To celebrate his 12 years of dedicated service to All Saints, the school's Board of Trustees named the high school building the "Bennett Academic Center" in his honor on Wednesday. Dr. Mike Bennett was honored at a dinner hosted by the Board of Trustees on May 17 and was recognized for his 12 years of service to the school with the naming of the high school academic building.
