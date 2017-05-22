Accused fentanyl dealer facing federa...

Accused fentanyl dealer facing federal drug, firearms charges after October bust

14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 32-year-old man who reportedly admitted to police investigators he sold drugs for one of the biggest illegal fentanyl distribution rings in Lubbock is now facing federal charges. Brian Landon Brown appeared before Judge D. Gordon Bryant for an arraignment hearing on a superseding indictment charging of felony counts of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl, illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

