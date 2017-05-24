3 arrested following vehicle vandalism in South Lubbock; similar crimes investigated

Three people have been jailed and charged with criminal mischief and organized crime following a string of vehicle vandalism cases in South Lubbock early Wednesday morning. Lubbock residents Adam Robert Smith, 33; Hannah Paige Fritz-Lester, 24; Andrew Hageter, 21; were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where they remained on Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.