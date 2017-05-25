2 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle during fight at El Patron Bar
Lubbock Police Department detectives are investigating an early morning fight that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at the El Patron Bar located at 4820 Southeast Drive.
