2 arrested, Christian Castro at large...

2 arrested, Christian Castro at large after SWAT response stemming from robbery

12 hrs ago

Two of three people wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery on May 14 are in custody after a SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon. LPD's Person Crimes Unit was conducting surveillance on 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado when they were spotted outside a residence in the 3000 block of Harvard Ave., police announced Tuesday evening.

