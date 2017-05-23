2 arrested, Christian Castro at large after SWAT response stemming from robbery
Two of three people wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery on May 14 are in custody after a SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon. LPD's Person Crimes Unit was conducting surveillance on 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado when they were spotted outside a residence in the 3000 block of Harvard Ave., police announced Tuesday evening.
