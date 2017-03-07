Underwood, longtime supporter of arts in Lubbock, dies Tuesday at 97
She was a lifelong supporter of the arts and, with support from friend and artist Charles Adams, a driving force behind the building of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Ave. K. Jean Caslin, LHUCA executive director, sent an e-mail regarding Underwood's death to members of LHUCA's board of directors at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Caslin wrote, "I heard the news that Louise passed away at 5 p.m. tonight.
