TxDOT to begin Marsha Sharp Freeway widening project Monday
The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a $17 million project on Monday to widen six miles of the Marsha Sharp Freeway from four lanes to six, with three lanes in each direction. Construction cones will be set along the roadway on Monday and the speed limit in the active construction zone will be 10 mph, according to TxDOT.
