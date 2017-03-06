Two men accused of illegally squatting on property where they dismantled stolen vehicles
Two Lubbock men accused of stealing vehicles are now behind bars. On January 12, a Lubbock County Sheriff's deputy reported finding a stolen vehicle stripped and abandoned on North County Road 1700 and County Road 500.
