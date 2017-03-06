Suspect in domestic disturbance dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Lamb County Leader-News reports that Ramon Chavira, a 34-year-old man from Lubbock, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday night in Littlefield. The Lamb County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in Sudan a little after 6 p.m. The complainant, a 28-year-old man from Sudan, said Chavira had been chasing him and using his vehicle to ram him.

