Source: Facebook

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is investigating several complaints of an individual calling Lubbock and surrounding area residences and representing himself as a Lubbock Sheriff's Deputy. Deputies say the impostor tells the resident they have warrants out for their arrest and he can take the fine payment over the phone.

