Running2Rescue race against sex trafficking set for May 6 in Lubbock
Running2Rescue is gearing up for its annual race to raise awareness about dozens of people in Lubbock who have been trafficked for sex. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit OneVo!ceHome, which hopes to be the first shelter for underage sex trafficking victims in West Texas.
