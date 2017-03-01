Roseburg cardiologist Cihan Cevik left Turkey 11 years ago, and never looked back
Eleven years ago, when Roseburg cardiologist Cihan Cevik was 30 years old, he left his home country of Turkey for a new life in America. Cevik grew up in Istanbul and trained there as a cardiologist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahama Buck's to open 100th location on Tuesday...
|10 hr
|Only New Resident
|2
|Rules for Radicals
|22 hr
|Inquisitor
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Mar 1
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC