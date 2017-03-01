Rain Gauge Giveaway
Can you predict how much rain Lubbock will get between March 13th and July 2nd? Make your best guess here, and you could win a $1,000 Visa gift card from Hartman Roofing! Every day between April 3rd and July 5th, one luck entrant will win a free First Alert Rain Gauge! Then, on July 5th, we will announce who guessed closest to the actual rain amount total. Fill out this entry form once to be entered for both contests! Entries are due by April 15th, 2017.
