Police seek attacker who posed as - Department of Energy' rep. at Lubbock home
The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a man who posed as "Department of Energy" representative during a burglary and aggravated assault Tuesday morning in Central Lubbock. Officers responding to a reported home burglary about 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of 29th Street arrived to find a couple at the home, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
