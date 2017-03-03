Police could pursue Central Lubbock vehicle vandalism as organized crime
When Texas Tech student Jake Lopez woke up on Thursday morning, he found a window of his vehicle had been shattered. Usually parking in the driveway of his home in the 2700 block of 24th Street, Lopez said he decided to leave his car parked in the street overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Mar 1
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC