PCG annual meeting scheduled for April 7
Matt Rush, a fourth generation New Mexico farmer and cattle rancher will be keynote speaker at the 60th annual Plains Cotton Growers annual meeting April 7, in Lubbock. The meeting will be held in the Banquet Hall of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahama Buck's to open 100th location on Tuesday...
|Mon
|Only New Resident
|2
|Rules for Radicals
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Mar 1
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC