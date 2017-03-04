Norris takes advantage of story twist, lures strong ensemble work
A bargain: Purchase tickets to see Lorraine Hansberry's 1959 drama "A Raisin in the Sun" at Lubbock Community Theatre, then call 742-3603 and trade LCT ticket receipts for free tickets to see Bruce Norris' clever 2010 spin-off "Clyburne Park" at the Texas Tech Maedgen Theatre. Each play has only two more performances; still, an ambitious theater-goer could catch Saturday's performance at LCT and see "Clyburne Park" free on Sunday afternoon.
