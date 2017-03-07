Man gets 5-year prison sentence for armed home invasion robbery

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after admitting to a home invasion robbery last May in Northwest Lubbock. Khalil Blair pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery before magistrate judge Melissa Jo McNamara in exchange for the five-year prison sentence and the dismissal of charges of evading with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.