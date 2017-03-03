Lubbock Runway awarded for two-year project
Parkhill, Smith and Cooper was award by the Texas Society for Professional Engineers South Plains Chapter for its aviation team project at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport for Runway 17R-35L. The 2016 and 2017 TSPE South Plains chapter board members judged projects on the basis of design and planning merit, project execution, contribution to the community and creativity, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Mar 1
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC