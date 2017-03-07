Lubbock police to close I-27 lanes Wednesday for accident investigation
The Lubbock Police Department will close northbound lanes of Interstate 27 north of Marsha Sharp Freeway for two hours starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday as the Accident Investigation team investigates a weekend crash. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday as a Ford Edge driven by Ritesh Sevanthi-Dilipan, 32, partially pulled over onto the eastbound shoulder of I-27, according to an advisory sent out by LPD.
