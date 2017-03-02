Lubbock police search for suspect in Bahama Buck's package theft
Lubbock police are looking for a man they say stole packages from the Bahama Buck's Franchise Corp. office on Jan. 25. A video posted through social media by the department states the suspect parked behind a UPS truck before noon at the business at 5741 50th Street. According to the police report, an employee told the UPS driver to leave the packages by the back door, beside the dumpster, as the warehouse doors were locked for lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Wed
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC