Lubbock police search for suspect in Bahama Buck's package theft

Lubbock police are looking for a man they say stole packages from the Bahama Buck's Franchise Corp. office on Jan. 25. A video posted through social media by the department states the suspect parked behind a UPS truck before noon at the business at 5741 50th Street. According to the police report, an employee told the UPS driver to leave the packages by the back door, beside the dumpster, as the warehouse doors were locked for lunch.

