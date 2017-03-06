Lubbock Police Department fully staffed with 2017 class
Police Chief Greg Stevens says one of the biggest challenges any department faces is manpower, and the Lubbock department now has 435 staffed officers, two more than their budgeted strength. Stevens says a full department gives them the chance to be proactive and work on preventing increasing crimes, like property theft.
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahama Buck's to open 100th location on Tuesday...
|19 hr
|Only New Resident
|2
|Rules for Radicals
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Mar 1
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
