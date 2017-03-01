Lubbock judge appointed to Specialty Court Advisory Council by Gov. Greg Abbott
Ruben Reyes of Lubbock is the judge of the 72nd District Court. He is chairman of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, a member of the State Bar of Texas and former president of the Council of State Drug Court Associations and the Texas Association of Drug Court Professional.
