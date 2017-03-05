Lubbock child advocacy group gets grant for more volunteers
Gabriel Ballesteros, a spokesman for the South Plains Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children, said the money will be used to pay for training volunteers who will look out for children sent into the foster care system either because of abuse or neglect. The grant is part of a $625,000 donation made to the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association by Jewelers for Children, the charitable arm of the jewelry industry and the largest private supporter of the National CASA Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahama Buck's to open 100th location on Tuesday...
|18 hr
|Only New Resident
|2
|Rules for Radicals
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Mar 1
|lambert
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|1
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC