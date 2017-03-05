Lubbock child advocacy group gets grant for more volunteers

Gabriel Ballesteros, a spokesman for the South Plains Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children, said the money will be used to pay for training volunteers who will look out for children sent into the foster care system either because of abuse or neglect. The grant is part of a $625,000 donation made to the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association by Jewelers for Children, the charitable arm of the jewelry industry and the largest private supporter of the National CASA Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.