Junior League of Lubbock finishing food fight

The Lubbock Food Fight, a week-long food drive by the Lubbock Junior League, Saturday with a donation round-up and weigh-in at the group's headquarters, 4205 84th St. It is open to the public, with kid's activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food donations will continue to be accepted.

