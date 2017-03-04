Higdon's - Blue Cathedral' a standout at Lubbock Symphony Orchestra's weekend concerts

Deciding what to emphasize from the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra's moving concert Friday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre is not as easy as one might hope - especially as the ensemble first served Beethoven via an impeccable performance from guest pianist Andrew Staupe, and saved powerful music by Tchaikovsky for last. Yet it was impossible for this listener to stay seated after the orchestra's performance of contemporary composer Jennifer Higdon's "Blue Cathedral," which debuted in 2000.

