Fire weather could return to South Plains by weekend

Lubbock and the South Plains will get a respite from dusty, windy, fire weather - at least until the weekend, according to forecasters. Monday's high winds and dry conditions came ahead of a cool front expected to drop Lubbock's high temperature Tuesday into the low 60s - a 20-degree departure from Monday - and should cut winds to a relatively calm 5 to 10 mph compared to the 30-plus mph gusts that started the work week.

