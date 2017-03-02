Daughters of the Texas Republic celebrate Texas independence at Miller Elementary
Fourth-graders at Jayne Ann Miller Elementary School received two gifts from Lubbock-area Daughters of the Republic of Texas Thursday afternoon - knowledge about Texas history and a copy of a letter from William B. Travis during the Alamo. Linda Moore, a retired teacher, told fourth-graders gathered in the school gymnasium about the Alamo, the Goliad massacre and Texas' declaration of independence from Mexico, among other Texas historic events.
