Daughters of the Texas Republic celebrate Texas independence at Miller Elementary

Fourth-graders at Jayne Ann Miller Elementary School received two gifts from Lubbock-area Daughters of the Republic of Texas Thursday afternoon - knowledge about Texas history and a copy of a letter from William B. Travis during the Alamo. Linda Moore, a retired teacher, told fourth-graders gathered in the school gymnasium about the Alamo, the Goliad massacre and Texas' declaration of independence from Mexico, among other Texas historic events.

