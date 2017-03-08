Country reporter Phillips makes April appearance
Bob Phillips, also known as the Texas Country Reporter, will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the Lubbock Women's Club, 2020 Broadway. His "Texas Country Reporter" television series is a celebration of the Texas way of life, and a tribute to everyday men and women who make Texas special.
