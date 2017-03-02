Community Panel at Lubbock Christian to be moderated by Mayor Pope

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is scheduled to moderate a community panel from 8 a.m. to noon on March 10 at Lubbock Christian University as part of an annual two-day Healthy Families Conference. The panel discussion, which is open and free to the public, is planned in the W.R. Collier Auditorium of the Talkington Center for Nursing Education.

