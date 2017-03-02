Community Panel at Lubbock Christian to be moderated by Mayor Pope
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is scheduled to moderate a community panel from 8 a.m. to noon on March 10 at Lubbock Christian University as part of an annual two-day Healthy Families Conference. The panel discussion, which is open and free to the public, is planned in the W.R. Collier Auditorium of the Talkington Center for Nursing Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
