Child sex trafficking, robbery pleas entered in Lubbock federal court
Two men pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to separate, unrelated federal felony counts of child sex trafficking and robbery. Dimitrise Lyghts, 22, admitted to his role in a child sex trafficking conspiracy in June, while Tyler Deon Knight, 20, admitted to his role in the January robbery of a South Lubbock CVS pharmacy.
