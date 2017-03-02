Central Lubbock intersection to close Friday as police investigate fatal crash

Police will close the intersection at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday as officials continue to investigate a crash that killed a 30-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Lubbock police accident investigators will work at the intersection from about 9 a.m. to noon Friday, when the entire intersection will be closed to trarffic, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

