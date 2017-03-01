Cemetery maintenance scheduled, decor...

Cemetery maintenance scheduled, decorations need to be removed by March 6

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Those who have decorated their loved one's memorial at the City of Lubbock Cemetery are being asked to remove the decorations by Monday, March 6. This removal will facilitate the first mowing of the year and is part of the cemetery's maintenance program. Decorations can once again be placed on memorials after staff has had the opportunity to mow the cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Mar 1 lambert 8
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Lubbock County was issued at March 04 at 4:29PM CST

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC