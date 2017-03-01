Caught on Camera: Police looking for suspect in theft at Bahama Bucks Corporation office
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department need help in identifying the suspect in this video. On Jan 25 the male suspect is caught on camera taking several packages from the Bahama Bucks Corporation office at 5741 50th street.
