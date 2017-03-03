Bean good: Hospice of Lubbock raises $112K through Mayors' Beans & Cornbread Luncheon
Volunteers, employees and supporters gathered for the event that attracted more than 1,150 people Friday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The luncheon is the largest fundraiser for Hospice of Lubbock, a Covenant Health-affiliated organization that provides end-of-life care regardless of ability to pay.
