Bahama Buck's to open 100th location on Tuesday in El Paso
Bahama Buck's plans to make an avalanche of Sno this year as the Lubbock-based Bahama Buck's Franchise Corporation welcomes the opening of their 100th shop. The island-inspired milestone shop opens in El Paso, TX on Tuesday, March 7. "Bahama Buck's has been exceedingly blessed over the past 26 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
