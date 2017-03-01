All clear given in Sundown; grass fire 60% contained
SUNDOWN, TX - City officials have rescinded the evacuation order, but first responders are still fighting the grass fire south of Sundown. Sundown Mayor Jim Winn says the city is safe, but voluntary evacuations continue, particularly for those who live south of Richardson.
