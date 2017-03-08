6 charged in meth distribution conspiracy, each face 5 years to life in prison
Six defendants have been charged in a federal indictment, unsealed this week, with felony offenses stemming from their role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Five defendants have made their initial appearance in federal court in Lubbock before U.S. Magistrate D. Gordon Bryant, Jr. and will remain in custody pending trial.
