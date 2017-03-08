6 charged in meth distribution conspi...

6 charged in meth distribution conspiracy, each face 5 years to life in prison

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Six defendants have been charged in a federal indictment, unsealed this week, with felony offenses stemming from their role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Five defendants have made their initial appearance in federal court in Lubbock before U.S. Magistrate D. Gordon Bryant, Jr. and will remain in custody pending trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March 7 hr lambert 10
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) 9 hr NAME 5
News Bahama Buck's to open 100th location on Tuesday... Mar 6 Only New Resident 2
Rules for Radicals Mar 5 Inquisitor 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC