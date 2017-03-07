4 Lubbock first responders honored as Unsung Heroes
Sgt. Lee Anderson from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, EMT-I Theresa Hammons from University Medical Center EMS, Officer Chase Bryant from the Lubbock Police Department and Lt. Dustin Provence from Lubbock Fire Rescue were given the Unsung Heroes awards after being chosen by their peers.
