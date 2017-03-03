2 sentenced to federal prison for roles in Littlefield-based drug trafficking conspiracy

Two men were sentenced to about 20 years in a federal prison for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that operated out of Littlefield and Lubbock. Juan Lara-Ochoa, 23, was sentenced Friday to 262 months in prison while his co-defendant, Jose Alberto Cibrian, 41, was handed a 235-month prison sentence.

