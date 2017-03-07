2 arrested in Sheriff's Office investigation into chop shop

Lubbock County sheriff's deputies have arrested two men they believe stole five vehicles and stripped them for parts between December 2015 and February 2017. Cody Lester, 29, and Coy Lisbon, 30, are being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a third-degree felony count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000, which carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

