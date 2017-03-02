10 puppies dead, 5 people displaced after North Lubbock house fire

Ten puppies are dead and five people, including an infant, have been displaced from their home after a fire Thursday morning in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the fire about 11:53 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colgate Street, finding a home with a large fire in its garage, according to a statement from LFR.

