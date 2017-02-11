YEA! Lubbock to hold CEO roundtable

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy plans to hold a CEO roundtable from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911, Fourth St. Local CEO's plan to attend the CEO roundtable and offer guidance and direction to the YEA! class of 16 students. This experience will help the students' ability to launch and run their own real, business or nonprofit organizations.

