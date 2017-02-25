Woman charged with intox manslaughter following deadly Central Lubbock crash

A Lubbock woman is dead and a Muleshoe woman is charged with a second-degree felony count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock. Shani Nichols, 32, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center after investigators believe she crashed her SUV into a passenger car driven by 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt said in a statement.

