Weather: It will be hot Saturday, but...

Weather: It will be hot Saturday, but winter will return

Even though temperatures for Friday and Saturday are hitting near record-breaking warm temperatures for February, Mother Nature is going back to normal temperatures leading into a cold front with possible precipitation, and even some snow by early next week. "Forecast high for Saturday is 90," said meteorologist Robert Barrit with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

