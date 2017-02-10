Weather: It will be hot Saturday, but winter will return
Even though temperatures for Friday and Saturday are hitting near record-breaking warm temperatures for February, Mother Nature is going back to normal temperatures leading into a cold front with possible precipitation, and even some snow by early next week. "Forecast high for Saturday is 90," said meteorologist Robert Barrit with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Fri
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC