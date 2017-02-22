Water supply strategy update on tap f...

Water supply strategy update on tap for Lubbock City Council

While a proposed amendment to the city's noise ordinance will likely be postponed again, updates to the city's Strategic Water Supply Plan and an effort to combat child pornography are on the Lubbock City Council's agenda for Thursday. The council will consider accepting a grant for the Lubbock Police Department aimed at targeting child solicitation and child pornography.

