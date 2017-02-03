Warmer weekend after cold morning

Warmer weekend after cold morning

14 hrs ago

The weekend may start cold and dreary with clouds, fog and some drizzle; however, it will warm with highs climbing to above normal both Saturday and Sunday. As south to southwest winds increase clouds will decrease and that will allow temperatures to start climbing with a high headed for the mid 60s.

