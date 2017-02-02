Vista Bank announces agreement to acquire Hamlin Financial Corporation
Vista Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Lubbock-based Vista Bank, announced this week it has acquired The Hamlin Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, Hamlin National Bank. The Hamlin Financial Corporation, through Hamlin National Bank, operates full-service banking locations in Hamlin and Rule.
